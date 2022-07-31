Lankan Army spokesman: Chinese research vessel to dock at Hambantota port

Colombo: Sri Lanka has allowed a Chinese research vessel to dock at the Hambantota port next month, the island nation's Army spokesman said on Sunday, days after India said it carefully monitors any development having a bearing on its security and economic interests.

The southern deep-sea port of Hambantota is considered strategically important for its location. The port, located in the hometown of the Rajapaksa family, has been developed largely with Chinese loans.

Asked for his comment on reports about the possible docking of the Chinese spacecraft tracking ship 'Yuan Wang 5' at the Hambantota port, the Sri Lankan Army spokesman Colonel Nalin Herath said Sri Lanka routinely gives clearance to enter commercial and military ships from many countries to go past and also enter Sri Lankan waters.

We have given permission and clearance to the Chinese vessel in that context," Herath said. Yuan Wang 5 is expected to dock in Sri Lanka's Hambantota port from August 11-17 for replenishment' and will conduct satellite control and research tracking in the north western part of the Indian Ocean region through August and September.

India has said it carefully monitors any development having a bearing on its security and economic interests. "We are aware of reports of a proposed visit by this vessel to Hambantota in August," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in New Delhi when asked about the reports of a proposed visit by a Chinese vessel."