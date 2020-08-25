Kremlin: Navalny poisoning accusations 'empty noise'

Moscow: The Kremlin on Tuesday rejected accusations of involvement in an alleged attack on Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny who is in a coma in a German hospital, a day after doctors said tests indicated that he was poisoned.

The politician's allies say the Kremlin is behind the illness of its most prominent critic, with some demanding an investigation into whether Russian President Vladimir Putin was involved.

These accusations absolutely cannot be true and are rather an empty noise, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday. We do not intend to take it seriously.

Peskov saw no grounds for launching a criminal investigation into Navalny's condition, saying that it could have been triggered by a variety of causes, and determining one should come first.

If a substance (that caused the condition) is found, and if it is determined that it is poisoning, then there will be a reason for an investigation, Peskov said.

Navalny, a politician and corruption investigator who is one of Putin's fiercest critics, fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia on Thursday and was taken to a hospital in the city of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing.

Over the weekend he was transferred to the Charit hospital in Berlin, where doctors on Monday said they have found indications of cholinesterase inhibitors in his system.