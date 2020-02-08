Khamenei says Iran must become strong to end 'enemy threat'
Tehran: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Saturday that the Islamic republic must become strong enough to ward off the "enemy's threats" and prevent a war.
"We must become strong so that there will not be a war, become strong so that enemy's threats will end," Khamenei told a gathering of air force commanders and staff aired on state television.
"We do not want to threaten anyone... this is to prevent threats, to maintain the country's security," he added.
