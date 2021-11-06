Key CPC conclave next week set to endorse unprecedented third term for Xi Jinping

Beijing: A key conclave of China's ruling Communist Party next week is widely expected to pass a resolution on the major achievements besides historical experience of the 100-year-old party and pave the way for an unprecedented third term for President Xi Jinping.

Xi, 68, holding China's all three power centres- General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, (CPC), Chairman of the powerful Central Military Commission, (CMC) the overall high command of the military and the Presidency- will attend the high-profile Party plenum of the Party on Monday, a lengthy commentary by state-run Xinhua news agency said on Saturday.

Titled Xi Jinping, the man who leads the CPC on a new journey , the commentary said a landmark document will be tabled at this important meeting — the resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the CPC's 100 years of endeavours , it said.

The Plenum is scheduled to be held from November 8 to 11.

Politically, it is regarded as a key meeting for Xi who in the last ten years of his tenure in power has emerged as the most powerful leader after party founder Mao Zedong as he is widely expected to take up an unprecedented third term in office.

All China's top leaders derive their power from the post of the General Secretary of the CPC.

All the predecessors of Xi have retired following the mandatory rule of two five-year terms or completion of 68 years of age.

Xi is widely regarded to be in power after the end of his second tenure later next year, possibly for life in view of a key constitutional amendment in 2018 which removed the two-term limit for the President. He has also been made core leader of the party in 2016, a status enjoyed by Mao.

Over 370 full and alternate members of the CPC Central Committee will take part in the Plenum being held in Beijing under tight COVID-19 control measures as the city in the last few weeks has reported several cases of the virus prompting officials to tighten entry and exit controls.

The plenum is being held ahead of next year's party congress which was expected to appoint a new leadership. Except Xi, most of the officials including Premier Li Keqiang are expected to retire after completing the two terms.

Over the past three decades, the party has usually used the last plenary session to address party affairs, especially on key appointments, ideology and party-building matters.

The key issue to be watched is to see if the party continues to follow precedent on its leadership changes, especially the informal retirement age of 68 besides the two terms for its top leadership set by Party's founder Mao's successor Deng Xiaoping.

Nearly a dozen of the 25 members of the Politburo will be older than 68 in October next year. Observers say that the document highlighting the historical resolution is used only three times in the 100 years' history of the party.

The rare party resolution will strengthen Xi's power but leave China's leadership succession unclear, noted

Chinese political commentator and columnist Wang Xiangwei said.

The CCP is set to pass a resolution that will provide a further theoretical boost to Xi's political standing, as a previous one did for Mao , he wrote in his recent column in the Hong Kong based South China Morning Post newspaper.