Kerala miss out on another win, held to a draw by Odisha

Margao: Kerala Blasters FC once again squandered a winning position, playing out a third successive draw after being held 2-2 by Odisha FC in the Indian Super League here on Thursday. Odisha's Diego Mauricio (45', 74') netted a brace while Jordan Murray (52) and Gary Hooper (68') were on the score-sheet for Kerala.

Kerala desperately needed a win to revive their playoff hopes but couldn't find a way past Odisha, a side they are yet to beat. The result meant ninth-placed Kerala are now level on points with SC East Bengal, who have a game in hand.

Odisha headed into the break with their noses in front after punishing Kerala for a defensive error.

Kerala started on bright note and enjoyed more of the ball possession in the opening half but failed to create clear-cut chances.

After dominating possession in the first quarter, Kerala missed a gilt-edged opportunity to grab the lead in the 31st minute. Sahal Abdul Samad intercepted Steven Taylor's misplaced pass and found Gary Hooper in the box.

The Australian beat Jacob Tratt with his first touch but his shot missed the frame by inches.

Minutes later, Kerala failed to capitalise on another defensive mistake from Odisha.

Arshdeep Singh was at fault this time as he played the ball to Hooper, right outside the box. The Australian squared the ball towards Juande whose first-time shot sailed over the bar.

Those missed chances would cost Kerala as Odisha scored against the run of play. Jerry Mawihmingthanga's lob found Mauricio in the box, and he held off two markers before finding the back of the net.