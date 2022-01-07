Kazakh Prez gives shoot to kill order on 'terrorists'

Moscow: The President of Kazakhstan said Friday he authorised law enforcement to open fire on terrorists and shoot to kill, a move that comes after days of extremely violent protests in the former Soviet nation.

In a televised address to the nation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev blamed the unrest on terrorists and militants and said that he had authorized the use of lethal force against them.

Those who don't surrender will be eliminated, Tokayev said.

He also blasted calls for talks with the protesters made by some other countries as nonsense. What negotiations can be held with criminals, murderers? Tokayev said.

Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry reported Friday that 26 protesters had been killed during the unrest, 18 were wounded and more than 3,000 people have been detained. A total of 18 law enforcement officers were reported killed as well, and over 700 sustained injuries.

Kazakhstan is experiencing the worst street protests since the country gained independence three decades ago. The demonstrations began over a near-doubling of prices for a type of vehicle fuel and quickly spread across the country, reflecting wider discontent over the rule of the same party since independence.

Protests have turned extremely violent, with government buildings set ablaze and scores of protesters and more than a dozen law enforcement officers killed.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday threw his weight behind beleaguered Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who is tackling an unprecedented and bloody public protest at home, saying Beijing firmly opposes any attempt to destabilise the neighbouring country.