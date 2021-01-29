Kangana to play Indira Gandhi in political period drama

Kangana Ranaut will be seen next playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama. However, the yet-untitled project would not be a biopic.

"Yes, we are working on the project and the script is in the final stages. It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi. It is a grand period film - to be precise a political drama that will help my generation to understand the socio-political landscape of current India," said the 'Queen' star.

The new project, to be co-produced by Ranaut will be based on a book, featuring Emergency and Operation Blue Star.

Sharing her excitement to be a part of the movie, the actor added, "Many prominent actors will be part of this film and of course, I am looking forward to

playing the most iconic leader that we have had in the history of Indian politics."

Director Sai Kabir, who worked with Kangana earlier in 'Revolver Rani', will write the story and

screenplay and will also direct the project.

On the work front, Kangana is shooting for 'DhaakaD' in Bhopal. She will also be seen essaying an air force pilot in 'Tejas'. Also, she had recently announced the second instalment of the 'Manikarnika' franchise, titled 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda'.