'Kabul attacks reinforce need for world to stand against terrorism'

United Nations: Strongly condemning the terrorist strikes in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, India has told the UN Security Council that these attacks reinforce the need for the world to stand unitedly against terrorism and all those who provide sanctuaries to terrorists.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport on Thursday, killing at least 60 Afghans and 13 US troops.

Let me begin by strongly condemning the terrorist attack in Kabul. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of this terrorist attack, India's Permanent Representative to the UN and President of the Security Council Ambassador T S Tirumurti said

on Thursday.

Speaking in the UNSC briefing on Ethiopia, Tirumurti said the attacks in Kabul reinforce the need for the world to stand unitedly against terrorism and all those who provide sanctuaries to terrorists.

US President Joe Biden has vowed to hunt down the terrorists and make them pay for the deadly attacks outside the Kabul airport.

To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm notice, we will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay. I will defend our interests and our people with every measure at my command," Biden told reporters at the White House on Thursday.