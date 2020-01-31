Japan tells citizens to avoid non-essential travel to China
Tokyo: Japan is advising its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to all of China over the risks of a deadly coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday.
The move raises the travel warning for China to a level two on Japan's four-point warning system, advising people to "avoid travel that is not urgent or is not necessary".
Japan had already raised its travel alert for Hubei province where the outbreak began to a level three, warning against any travel to the region.
The top end of the scale advises against all travel and calls for immediate evacuation.
The move comes after Washington also raised its travel warning for US citizens, calling on any nationals in China to "consider departing using commercial means".
