Japan eases foreign tourism ban
Tokyo: Japan on Friday eased its borders for foreign tourists and began accepting visa applications, but only for those on guided package tours who are willing to follow mask-wearing and other antivirus measures as the country cautiously tries to balance business and infection
worries.
Friday is the first day to start procedures needed for the entry and arrivals are not expected until late June at the earliest, even though airport immigration and quarantine offices stood by for any possible arrivals.
The Japan Tourism Agency says tours are being accepted from 98 countries and regions, including the United States, Britain, China, South Korea, Thailand and Singapore, which are deemed as having low infection risks.
Japan's partial resumption of international tourism that was halted during the coronavirus pandemic is being carried out under guidelines based on an experiment conducted in late May.
It involved about 50 participants, mostly tour agency employees from Australia, Singapore, Thailand and the United States.
In one case, a tour for a four-member group was cancelled when one of the participants tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Japan.
