Jaishankar meets Qatar's foreign and defence ministers

Doha: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Qatar's foreign and defence ministers and discussed bilateral cooperation with them and exchanged views on global regional issues during his second visit to the key Gulf nation in a week.

Jaishankar met his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, in Doha, a day after he discussed the global and regional issues, including the security situation in the Indo-Pacific region, with Kenya's top

leadership.

"Good to meet DPM & FM @MBA_AlThani of Qatar in Doha today. Appreciated Qatar's solidarity during the Covid second wave. Discussed our bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional issues," he tweeted.

Later, he met another Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah and discussed global and regional developments with him.

"Pleasure seeing Qatar DPM & MoS Defence @kbmalattiya again. Valued our discussion on global and regional developments. Committed to strengthening our bilateral partnership," Jaishankar tweeted.