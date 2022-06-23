Jaishankar discusses Commonwealth summit agenda, bilateral ties with Rwandan counterpart Biruta

Kigali (Rwanda): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held talks with his Rwandan counterpart Vincent Biruta during which they discussed the agenda of the Commonwealth summit beginning Friday and exchanged perspectives on regional developments.



Jaishankar arrived here on Wednesday on a four-day visit to attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). He will be representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the summit of the 54-nation bloc on June 24-25.

"Began the day by meeting my host counterpart FM @Vbiruta of Rwanda. Reviewed our bilateral cooperation and follow up to PM @narendramodi's 2018 visit. Discussed the Commonwealth agenda and wished Rwanda a successful Summit. Exchanged perspectives on regional developments," Jaishankar tweeted on Thursday.

Jaishankar will attend the pre-CHOGM foreign ministers' meeting on Thursday.

The theme of 26th CHOGM Summit is: "Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming".

The CHOGM had earlier been postponed twice due to COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, Jaishankar met Kenya's Cabinet Secretary of Foriegn Affairs Raychelle Omamo and discussed the impact of the conflict in Ukraine and bilateral ties.

"So nice to meet my friend Raychelle Omamo of Kenya. Our discussions focused on the impact of the Ukraine conflict on food,fuel, and fertilizer security for the Global South," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Reaffirmed our ongoing cooperation in the UN Security Council," he wrote.

Jaishankar also met his counterpart from Belize. "Glad to catch up with FM Eamon Courtenay of Belize on #CHOGM2022 sidelines in Rwanda," he tweeted.

"Welcomed the Center of Engineering constructed with Indian support. India will continue to provide vaccines in the global fight against the pandemic," Jaishankar tweeted.

The leaders of the Commonwealth member states are scheduled to deliberate on issues of contemporary relevance, including global challenges like climate change, food security, health issues, and likely to adopt a number of documents including the Kigali declaration on child care and protection reform, declaration on sustainable urbanisation and commonwealth living lands charter.