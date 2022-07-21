Italy's Draghi resigns after government implodes

Rome: Italian Premier Mario Draghi resigned Thursday after key coalition allies boycotted a confidence vote, signalling the likelihood of an early election and a renewed period of uncertainty for Italy and Europe at a critical time.

Draghi tendered his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella during a morning meeting at the Quirinale Palace. Mattarella, who rejected a similar resignation offer from the premier last week, took note of the new one and asked Draghi's government to remain on in a caretaker fashion, the president's office said.

Draghi's government of national unity imploded Wednesday after members of his uneasy coalition of right, left and populists rebuffed his appeal to band back together to finish the Italian Parliament's natural term and ensure implementation of a European Union-funded pandemic recovery program.

Instead, the center-right Forza Italia and League parties and the populist 5-Star Movement boycotted a confidence vote in the Senate, a clear sign they were done as partners in the former European Central Bank chief's 17-month government.

Thank you for all the work done together in this period, Draghi told the lower Chamber of Deputies on Thursday morning before going to see Mattarella. Clearly moved by the applause he received there, he repeated a quip that even central bank chiefs have hearts.

Italian newspapers on Thursday were united in their outrage at the surreal outcome, given Italy is dealing with soaring inflation and energy costs, Russia's war against Ukraine and outstanding reforms needed to clinch the remainder of the EU's 200 billion euros in recovery funds.

Shame, headlined La Stampa on the front page. Italy Betrayed, said La Repubblica. Farewell to Draghi's Government, said Corriere della Sera.

Mattarella tapped Draghi - who earned the nickname Super Mario during his European Central Bank tenure for his whatever it takes rescue of the euro to be Italy's premier last year.

He and his unity government were charged with pulling the country out of the pandemic and laying the groundwork to make use of the EU's

recovery funds.

But the 5-Stars, the biggest vote-getter in the 2018 national election, had been chafing for months that their priorities of a basic income and minimum salary, among other agenda items, were being ignored.