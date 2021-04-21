Italy starts distributing J&J vax for those over 60

Rome: Italy is distributing 184,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson Coronavirus shots to regional vaccination centres and recommending it for people aged over 60 following the latest evaluation from the European drug regulatory agency.

Italy's health ministry and pharmaceutical agency gave the green light for the shot after a precautional suspension following reports the shot might be linked to very rare blood clots.

The EMA on Tuesday found a possible link between the vaccines and very rare blood clots but said the benefits outweighed the risks.

After the ruling, the Italian government decided to recommend the shot for people over 60, a similar recommendation it made for AstraZeneca shots that also were linked to possible clots.

Italy's virus commissioner said in a statement that starting Wednesday, the initial 184,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson shots that were waiting in storage pending the EMA review will be distributed to Italy's regions.th other over-60s in central Mexico City.

While López Obrador sought to set an example with the vaccine, he has expressed disdain for masks. He's refused to make them mandatory in public spaces, saying it would violate individual liberties.

Meanwhile, The Czech Republic is rolling out the Johnson & Johnson Coronavirus vaccines after examination by the European regulator.

The European Medicines Agency announced on Tuesday that it found a possible link between the shots and extremely rare blood clots. At the same time, experts at the agency reiterated that the vaccine's benefits outweigh the risks.

The Czech Health Ministry says the first 14,400 dozes will be sent to general practitioners across the country. Another 24,000 J&J vaccines are expected to be delivered next week.

By Tuesday, health authorities have inoculated almost 2.6 million people out of a population of 10.7 million with at least one shot of either Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccines.