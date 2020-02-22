Italy reports 1st COVID-19 death with 16 confirmed cases
Rome: A 78-year-old man has become the first person in Italy to die after being infected with the coronavirus, with authorities confirming 16 cases of the disease in the country, it was reported.
The man, identified by Italian news agency Ansa as a former construction company owne, was among 18 confirmed cases in Italy, Sky News said in a report.
The father of three died at a hospital in Padua, where he had been admitted along with another person who tested positive for COVID-19.
There are currently 16 Italians confirmed to have the virus in Lombardy and one in Veneto.
Among the cases, a 38-year-old man from the town of Codogno near Milan, had spent time with a friend who returned from a trip to China on January 21, Xinhua news agency reported.
The man passed on the virus to five relatives and friends.
Besides Italy, fatalities outside China were recorded in Iran (four), Japan (three), South Korea (two), Hong Kong (two), France (one) and the Philippines (one).
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Of mysticism and magic - Bhutan22 Feb 2020 1:40 PM GMT
Rama, the vanquisher of Tataka22 Feb 2020 1:26 PM GMT
Peeling back the veneer22 Feb 2020 1:22 PM GMT
Matters of the Heart22 Feb 2020 1:21 PM GMT
Love in the time of WhatsApp22 Feb 2020 1:12 PM GMT