Israeli PM to continue ops despite Biden's call for de-escalation

Gaza City: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to press ahead with a fierce military offensive in the Gaza Strip, pushing back Wednesday against calls from the United States to wind down the operation that has left hundreds dead.

Netanyahu's tough comments marked the first public rift between the two close allies since the fighting began last week and could complicate international efforts to reach a cease-fire.

Israel continued to pound targets in Gaza with airstrikes Wednesday, while Palestinian militants bombarded Israel with rocket fire throughout the day. In another sign of potential escalation, militants in Lebanon fired a barrage of rockets into northern Israel.

After a visit to military headquarters, Netanyahu said he greatly appreciates the support of the American president, but said Israel will push ahead to return the calm and security to you, citizens of Israel.

He said he is determined to continue this operation until its aim is met.

He spoke shortly after U.S. President Joe Biden told Netanyahu that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire, the White House said.