Israeli aircraft flies over Sudan for 1st time: Netanyahu

Jerusalem: An Israeli aircraft has flown through Sudanese airspace for the first time, in what Prime Minister Benjamin called another example of warming ties with formally hostile states.

Israel remains technically at war with Sudan, which supported hardline Islamists -- including, for a period, Al-Qaeda -- during the rule of president Omar al-Bashir.

Bashir was ousted by the army last April following months of mass anti-government demonstrations.

"The first Israeli airplane passed yesterday over the skies of Sudan. This is quite a change," Netanyahu told American Jewish leaders in Jerusalem on Sunday evening, without offering further

details.

Israeli daily Haaretz quoted an Israeli government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, saying that the plane was "a private Israeli executive jet".

Netanyahu met Sudan's leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan two weeks ago for what the Israeli premier's office described talks aimed at normalising ties.

A Sudanese government spokesman said later that Burhan "did not give a promise of normalising or having diplomatic relations".

Sudan has been part of a decades-old Arab boycott of Israel over its treatment of the Palestinians and its occupation of Arab

lands.

In the wake of the Six-Day War of 1967 in which Israel occupied the Palestinian territories and seized the Golan Heights from Syria, Arab leaders gathered in Khartoum to announce what became known as the "three nos": no peace, no recognition and no negotiations with Israel.