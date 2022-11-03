Israel polls: 91% ballots counted; Netanyahu set to become PM

Jerusalem: With 91 per cent of the ballots counted in the Israeli parliamentary elections, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-led right-wing bloc has taken a comfortable majority with 65 seats in the 120-member parliament on Thursday, paving way for his triumphant return.

According to the latest updates from the Central Elections Committee, Netanyahu's Likud party will receive 32 mandates, Prime Minister Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid 24, Religious Zionism 14, National Unity 12, Shas 11 and United Torah Judaism will have eight.

Among the smaller parties to have crossed the 3.25 per cent threshold required to qualify for the Knesset or parliament representation, Ra'am is likely to win five seats, Hadash-Ta'al and Yisrael Beytenu will also have five lawmakers, and Labour Party will win just four seats.

The Left-wing Meretz party, which is hovering close to the threshold, seems to have slipped slightly even further from qualification. Arab party Balad, which split from the broader coalition of the Arab parties to go independent, also seems to be failing the threshold mark.

Meretz's qualification could reduce the right-wing bloc led by Netanyahu to 61-62 seats.

Balad's qualification, very unlikely as of now, however would lead to continued deadlock in Israeli polity.

The counting is likely to conclude on Thursday afternoon. The Netanyahu coalition will consist of 65 MKs, while the Lapid bloc will consist of 50 and Hadash-Ta'al five.