Israel and Palestinians face new restrictions amid Coronavirus surge

Tel Aviv: Israel ordered thousands of people into quarantine after a contentious phone surveillance program resumed while Palestinians in the West Bank returned to life under lockdown amid a surge in Coronavirus cases in both areas.

A statement Sunday from Israel's Health Ministry said many messages had been sent to Israelis following the renewed involvement of the Shin Bet domestic security agency. The Israeli daily Haaretz reported that more than 30,000 people were notified they must enter quarantine since Thursday.

After imposing strict measures early on during a first wave of infections, Israel and the Palestinian territories appeared to have contained their outbreaks, with each reporting only a few dozen new cases a day in May. But an easing of restrictions led to a steady uptick in cases over the past month.

We are at the height of a new corona offensive. This is a very strong outbreak that is growing and spreading in the world and also here, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a meeting of his Cabinet Sunday.

We are in a state of emergency, he said, adding that Israel would need to further clamp down to rein in the virus.

Israel is now reporting around 1,000 new cases a day, higher than its peak during the previous wave and it is set to reimpose restrictions in response, limiting occupancy in bars, places of worship and event spaces to 50 people. It is requiring citizens wear masks and has urged more stringent social distancing.