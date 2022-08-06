Millennium Post
Home > World > Israel and Gaza militants exchange fire after deadly strikes
World

Israel and Gaza militants exchange fire after deadly strikes

BY PTI6 Aug 2022 6:42 AM GMT
Israel and Gaza militants exchange fire after deadly strikes
X

Gaza City: Israeli jets pounded militant targets in Gaza early Saturday as rockets rained on southern Israel, hours after a wave of Israeli airstrikes on the coastal enclave killed at least 10 people, including a senior militant and a 5-year-old girl.

The fighting that began Friday with Israel's dramatic targeted killing of a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad continued throughout the night, drawing the sides closer to an all-out war.

But the territory's Hamas rulers appeared to stay on the sidelines of the conflict, keeping its intensity somewhat contained, for now. Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers have fought four wars and several smaller battles over the last 15 years at a staggering cost to the territory's 2 million Palestinian residents.

The latest round of Israel-Gaza violence was sparked by the arrest this week of a senior Islamic Jihad leader in the West Bank, part of a month-long Israeli military operation in the territory. Citing a security threat, Israel then for days sealed roads around the Gaza Strip and on Friday took out the militant leader in a targeted strike.

PTI

PTI


Next Story

Similar Posts

View All
US condemns Chinas provocative military drills in Taiwan Strait

US condemns China's 'provocative' military drills in Taiwan Strait

'Bad days ahead,' warns Pak's finance minister

UK PM race: Rishi Sunak wins over voters in TV debate

UK PM race: Rishi Sunak wins over voters in TV debate

Chinese military conducts precision missile strikes over Taiwan Strait

Chinese military conducts precision missile strikes over Taiwan Strait

Second survey shows Liz Truss ahead of Rishi Sunak in UK PM race

Second survey shows Liz Truss ahead of Rishi Sunak in UK PM race

US Senate backs NATO bid of Finland, Sweden in rebuke to Russia

US Senate backs NATO bid of Finland, Sweden in rebuke to Russia

Imran Khan calls for protest against Pak Election Commission, slams its chief for being in cahoots with imported govt

Imran Khan calls for protest against Pak Election Commission, slams its chief for being 'in cahoots' with imported govt'

1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Pakistan opened to public after reclaiming from illegal occupants

1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Pakistan opened to public after reclaiming from illegal occupants

Second survey shows Liz Truss ahead of Rishi Sunak in UK PM race

Second survey shows Liz Truss ahead of Rishi Sunak in UK PM race

Taiwan cancels flights as China holds military drills

Taiwan cancels flights as China holds military drills

Jill Biden carries out new mission in 2nd year as first lady

Jill Biden carries out new mission in 2nd year as first lady

Firefighters partially surround deadly California fire

Firefighters partially surround deadly California fire

China threatens strong and resolute countermeasures against US, Taiwan

China threatens 'strong and resolute' countermeasures against US, Taiwan

Share it
X
X