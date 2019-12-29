Island's democracy under threat from China
Taipei: Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Sunday that the self-governing island's democracy remains under direct threat from rival China, underscoring her calls for closer ties with the US and other allies.
Tsai was speaking at a televised debate against Han Kuo-yu of the main opposition Nationalist Party and veteran politician James Soong of the People's First Party. Elections for president and the legislature are set for January 11. Most polls show Tsai leading in her quest for a second four-year term.
Tsai said she would preserve Taiwan's freedoms and way of life, but would make no changes to the constitution or the island's official name, the Republic of China, which moved its seat of government to Taipei, the island's capital, following the Communist Party's seizure of power on mainland China in 1949.
"Taiwan's most pressing challenge arises from China's expanding ambitions," Tsai said. "The situation in our region is ever-more complex and Taiwan's sovereignty its free, democratic way of life is under threat of being stripped away and undermined."
"We need to deepen and strengthen our international relations, and at present we are doing so in terms of economics and across the board with many countries," she said.
Tsai's governing Democratic Progressive Party currently holds a majority in the assembly, allowing her to
pursue an agenda of economic reforms, partly intended to attract reinvestment from
Taiwanese business groups based in China and elsewhere.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Hemant Soren becomes 11th J'khand CM29 Dec 2019 6:33 PM GMT
Priyanka visits family of another jailed activist29 Dec 2019 6:32 PM GMT
BJP split over Meerut SP's 'go to Pak' comment29 Dec 2019 6:31 PM GMT
PM says youth hate disorder, anarchy29 Dec 2019 6:31 PM GMT
Amitabh Bachchan honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award29 Dec 2019 6:31 PM GMT