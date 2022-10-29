Islamabad police bars hotels from accommodating participants of former Pak PM Khan's long march

Islamabad: In an unusual move, Islamabad police on Saturday barred hotels and guest houses in the federal capital from providing accommodation to the participants of the long march led by former Pakistan premier Imran Khan to force the government to announce a date for early general elections.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has also directed television channels not to live telecast PTI leaders' speeches and the long march, according to its notification of October 28.

The PEMRA said it was observed during a speech that statements against state institutions were aired live in violation of the code of conduct and court orders.

It warned that legal action, leading to suspensions and revocation of licences, would be initiated in case of non-compliance.

The long march dubbed as 'Haqeeqi Azadi March' began from the Liberty Chowk area in Lahore on late Friday afternoon and the participants moved slowly as his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party held power shows at Ichhra, Mozang, Data Sahib and Azadi Chowk areas of Lahore.

The march stopped at Data Darbar last night and will resume its journey on Saturday.

It plans to travel on the historic GT Road and arrive in Islamabad on November 4 to hold a big protest rally, which may be transformed into a sit-in.

Khan has said no one can stop the PTI's long march, adding his supporters must wait for his next decision when he reaches Islamabad.

As to what will happen when we reach Islamabad, you have to wait as to what I decide after reaching Islamabad, he told a journalist in a video tweeted by Aaj TV.