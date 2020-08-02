Isaias lashes virus-hit Florida

St Petersburg: Bands of heavy rain from Isaias lashed Florida's east coast on Sunday while officials dealing with surging cases of the Coronavirus kept a close watch on the weakened tropical storm.

Isaias was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm Saturday afternoon, but was still expected to bring heavy rain and flooding as it crawled just off Florida's Atlantic coast.

Don't be fooled by the downgrade, Florida Gov Ron DeSantis warned at a news conference after the storm pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs spent hours roughing up the Bahamas.

Upper-level winds took much of the strength out of Isaias, said Stacy Stewart, senior hurricane specialist at the National Hurricane Center in Miami. The storm also slowed down considerably.

We were expecting a hurricane to develop and it didn't, Stewart said Sunday. It's a tale of two storms. If you live on the west side of the storm, you didn't get much. If you live east of the storm, there's a lot of nasty weather there.

Florida is on the west side of Isaias. Authorities closed beaches, parks and virus testing sites, lashing signs to palm trees so they wouldn't blow away. DeSantis said the state is anticipating power outages and asked residents to have a week's supply of water, food and medicine on hand.

Officials wrestled with how to prepare shelters where people can seek refuge from the storm if necessary, while also safely social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

In Palm Beach County, about 150 people were in shelters, said emergency management spokeswoman Lisa De La Rionda.