Millennium Post
Home > World > Iraqi protesters breach Parl building in Baghdad
World

Iraqi protesters breach Parl building in Baghdad

BY Agencies30 July 2022 7:01 PM GMT

Baghdad: Thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric breached Iraq's parliament on Saturday, for the second time this week, to protest government formation

efforts lead by his rivals, an alliance of Iran-backed groups. The alliance called for counter-protests, raising the spectre of civil strife. Iraqi security forces initially used tear gas and sound bombs to try to repel the demonstrators and caused several injuries. Once inside, the protesters declared an open-ended sit-in and claimed they would not disperse.

Agencies

Agencies


Next Story
Share it
X
X