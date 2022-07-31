Iraqi protesters breach Parl building in Baghdad
Baghdad: Thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric breached Iraq's parliament on Saturday, for the second time this week, to protest government formation
efforts lead by his rivals, an alliance of Iran-backed groups. The alliance called for counter-protests, raising the spectre of civil strife. Iraqi security forces initially used tear gas and sound bombs to try to repel the demonstrators and caused several injuries. Once inside, the protesters declared an open-ended sit-in and claimed they would not disperse.
