Iran welcomes US sanctions relief but says it's too little

Tehran: Iran's foreign minister on Saturday welcomed US sanctions relief intended to entice Iran back to the 2015 nuclear deal, but called it insufficient. On Friday, the Biden administration restored some sanctions relief to Iran's atomic program as world powers and the Islamic Republic continue talks aimed at salvaging the languishing agreement.

Lifting some sanctions in a real and objective manner could be interpreted as the good will that Americans talk about, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters.

However, he said the move is not sufficient. Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed several sanctions waivers related to Iran's civilian nuclear activities. The move reverses the Trump administration's decision to rescind them.