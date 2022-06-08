'Iran turns off 2 of UN nuclear watchdog's cameras'
Tehran: Iran turned off two surveillance cameras of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog that monitored one of its atomic sites, state television reported Wednesday.
The report did not identify the site, but it appeared to be a new pressure technique by Tehran as Western nations seek to censure Iran at a meeting this week of the International Atomic Energy Agency. The Iranian state television report described the two cameras as monitoring OLEM enrichment levels and flowmeters. That appeared to refer to the IAEA's Online Enrichment Monitors, which watch the enrichment of uranium gas through piping at enrichment facilities. Iran currently is enriching at both its Fordo and Natanz underground nuclear sites.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
World T20 auditions start: Accidental captain Pant takes centre-stage8 Jun 2022 6:46 PM GMT
Harmanpreet replaces Mithali as ODI captain, no Jhulan for SL series8 Jun 2022 6:45 PM GMT
Cricket fraternity hails Mithali Raj for being an 'inspiration'8 Jun 2022 6:44 PM GMT
Sindhu, Sen enter second round of Indonesia Masters Super 5008 Jun 2022 6:44 PM GMT
Haryana medal tally 37 as wrestling matches end8 Jun 2022 6:43 PM GMT