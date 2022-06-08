'Iran turns off 2 of UN nuclear watchdog's cameras'

Tehran: Iran turned off two surveillance cameras of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog that monitored one of its atomic sites, state television reported Wednesday.

The report did not identify the site, but it appeared to be a new pressure technique by Tehran as Western nations seek to censure Iran at a meeting this week of the International Atomic Energy Agency. The Iranian state television report described the two cameras as monitoring OLEM enrichment levels and flowmeters. That appeared to refer to the IAEA's Online Enrichment Monitors, which watch the enrichment of uranium gas through piping at enrichment facilities. Iran currently is enriching at both its Fordo and Natanz underground nuclear sites.