Iran to execute alleged spy who gave nuclear secrets
Tehran: Iran said Tuesday that its top court confirmed a death sentence for an Iranian man convicted of spying for the CIA, with state media alleging that he had shared details of the Islamic Republic's nuclear program with the American spy agency.
Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili identified the purported spy as Amir Rahimpour and said he would be executed soon. Esmaili did not elaborate on what Rahimpour was accused of doing, nor on his age or background. State media did not immediately name Rahimpour's
lawyer.
However, a report by the state-run IRNA news agency alleged that Rahimpour received money from the CIA to share details of Iran's nuclear programme.
While being in touch with the spy agency, he earned a lot of money as wages as he tried to deliver some information from Iran's nuclear program to the American agency, the IRNA report
said.
Rahimpour had been identified and prosecuted and sentenced to death and recently, the country's National Supreme Court confirmed the sentence and, God willing, he will be punish soon.
The CIA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Esmaili said two other alleged spies for the CIA each received 15-year prison sentences 10 years for spying and five years for acting against national security
charges.
Esmaili did not name those arrested, only saying they worked in the charitable field, without elaborating.
Iran in the past has sentenced alleged American and Israeli spies to death.
