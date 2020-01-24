Iran open to dialog with all neighbours: Zarif

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has reaffirmed Tehrans readiness for talks with all its neighbours amid the ongoing tensions in the Persian Gulf region.

"Iran remains open to dialogue with its neighbours, and we declare our readiness to participate in any complementary work that is in the interest of the region, and we welcome any step that restores hope to its people and brings them stability and prosperity," Press TV quoted the Minister as saying in a tweet on Thursday.

The tweet came a day after Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said Riyadh was ready for talks with Tehran, "but it is really up to Iran".

The Saudi Foreign Minister made the remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, adding that he was glad the region has "avoided any escalation" with Iran, and "many countries" have offered to mediate talks with Tehran.

In an address to the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in September 2019, President Hassan Rouhani said as a steward of maritime security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, Iran invites all countries that are affected by developments in the strategic region to join the country's new regional peace initiative, dubbed Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE).

Prior to the Hormuz initiative, Iran had offered to sign non-aggression agreements with all countries in the Persian Gulf region.

Zarif also said in late May 2019 that Iran sought the best of relations with the Persian Gulf littoral countries and would welcome any proposals for dialog and de-escalation toward that end.