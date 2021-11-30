Iran nuclear deal talks resume in Vienna amid muted hopes

Vienna: Talks over Iran's tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers have resumed in Vienna.

Negotiators gathered in Vienna on Monday to resume talks over reviving Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, with hopes of quick progress muted after the arrival of a hard-line new government in Tehran led to a more than five-month hiatus.

The remaining signatories to the nuclear deal formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action Iran, Russia, China, France, Germany and Britain will convene at the Palais Coburg, the luxury hotel where the agreement was signed six years ago.

The last round of talks, aimed at bringing Iran back into compliance with the agreement and paving the way for the U.S. to rejoin, was held in June.