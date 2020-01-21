Iran MP offers $3 mn to anyone who kills Trump
Tehran: An Iranian lawmaker on Tuesday offered a 3-million reward to "anyone who kills" US President Donald Trump to avenge the assassination of a top general, semi-official.
Ahmad Hamzeh, a little-known member of the Majlis, made the offer on behalf of the people of Kerman, the hometown and final resting place of storied commander Major General Qasem Soleimani.
"We will give 3 million to anyone who kills Trump," Hamzeh, who represents Kahnouj county near the southeastern city of Kerman, was quoted as saying by ISNA.
He did not say who would pay the bounty offer, which comes a month ahead of a parliamentary
election.
"On behalf of the people of Kerman province, we will pay a $3 million reward in cash to whoever kills Trump," Hamzeh reportedly said. He warned Trump that Soleimani as a "martyr" has now become "more dangerous".
A US envoy on January 21 called the lawmaker's offer of a $3mn reward to anyone who killed Trump "ridiculous" and said it pointed to the "terrorist underpinnings" of the Iranian government, Reuters reported.
"It's just ridiculous but it gives you a sense of the terrorist underpinnings of that regime and that regime needs to change its behaviour," Robert Wood, US disarmament ambassador, told reporters in Geneva.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Protests may continue, CAA will not be withdrawn, says Amit...21 Jan 2020 6:34 PM GMT
Pavan Varma questions JDU's alliance with BJP21 Jan 2020 6:33 PM GMT
8 Indian tourists dead in Nepal resort21 Jan 2020 6:33 PM GMT
Disclosure of information in NPR voluntary: MoS Home Reddy21 Jan 2020 6:32 PM GMT
Amid ongoing protests, RGI says Census data confidential21 Jan 2020 6:30 PM GMT