Iran MP offers $3 mn to anyone who kills Trump

Tehran: An Iranian lawmaker on Tuesday offered a 3-million reward to "anyone who kills" US President Donald Trump to avenge the assassination of a top general, semi-official.

Ahmad Hamzeh, a little-known member of the Majlis, made the offer on behalf of the people of Kerman, the hometown and final resting place of storied commander Major General Qasem Soleimani.

"We will give 3 million to anyone who kills Trump," Hamzeh, who represents Kahnouj county near the southeastern city of Kerman, was quoted as saying by ISNA.

He did not say who would pay the bounty offer, which comes a month ahead of a parliamentary

election.

"On behalf of the people of Kerman province, we will pay a $3 million reward in cash to whoever kills Trump," Hamzeh reportedly said. He warned Trump that Soleimani as a "martyr" has now become "more dangerous".

A US envoy on January 21 called the lawmaker's offer of a $3mn reward to anyone who killed Trump "ridiculous" and said it pointed to the "terrorist underpinnings" of the Iranian government, Reuters reported.

"It's just ridiculous but it gives you a sense of the terrorist underpinnings of that regime and that regime needs to change its behaviour," Robert Wood, US disarmament ambassador, told reporters in Geneva.