'Iran launched rocket into space'

Tehran: Iran on Thursday announced it launched a satellite carrier rocket bearing three devices into space, though it's unclear whether any of the objects entered orbit around the Earth.

The state TV report, as well as others by Iran's semiofficial news agencies, did not say when the launch was conducted nor what devices the carrier brought with it. However, the launch comes amid difficult negotiations in Vienna over Iran's tattered nuclear deal. Previous launches have drawn rebukes from the United States.

The US State Department, Space Force and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ahmad Hosseini, a Defense Ministry spokesman, identified the rocket as a Simorgh, or Phoenix, rocket. He said the three devices were sent up 470 kilometers (290 miles).

Hosseini was quoted as saying the performance of the space center and the performance of the satellite carrier was done properly. He described the launch as initial," suggesting more are on the way.