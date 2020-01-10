Iran 'certain' Ukraine plane not hit by missile
Tehran: Iran's civil aviation chief Ali Abedzadeh said Friday he was "certain" a Ukrainian airliner which crashed outside Tehran this week was not hit by a missile.
"One thing is for certain, this airplane was not hit by a missile," Abedzadeh told a news conference in Tehran after Britain and Canada both said intelligence sources suggested a catastrophic error by Iranian air defence batteries had downed the aircraft.
"The information in the black boxes ... crucial for the aviation organisation to make a statement," Abedzadeh said, adding that they were intact and under examination.
Dismissing allegations against Iran, he said that "any remarks made before the data is extracted ... is not an expert opinion."
The statements from Britain and Canada came as video footage emerged that appeared to show the moment the airliner was
hit.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
JNU probe: More questions than answers10 Jan 2020 6:32 PM GMT
Police speaking language of JNU V-C, alleges JNUSU10 Jan 2020 6:32 PM GMT
Hostel fee rollback issue: JNU V-C finally agrees to...10 Jan 2020 6:31 PM GMT
Lack of CCTV footage a major hurdle in university probe,...10 Jan 2020 6:31 PM GMT
JNU Profs move HC seeking directions to preserve WhatsApp...10 Jan 2020 6:30 PM GMT