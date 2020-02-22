Iran calls FATF blacklisting 'politically-motivated'

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that the new move by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to keep the country on its blacklist is a "politically-motivated" decision.

On Friday, the FATF said that Iran will remain on its blacklist, calling on member states to impose sanctions on the country, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Paris-based monitor had given Iran a February deadline to approve anti-terrorism legislation or remain on the blacklist.

"Unfortunately, this is also part of the politicization of international mechanisms by the US, Saudi Arabia, and the Zionist regime (of Israel)," said Mousavi.

"International mechanisms have advantages and disadvantages and placing Iran on FATF's blacklist came despite all efforts we have made inside the country and all regulations we have tried to observe," he added.

FATF is a Paris-based watchdog for money laundering and terrorism financing worldwide. It has long urged Iran to implement legal reforms to meet its global standards.

Iran has already enacted amendments to its counter-terrorist financing and anti-money laundering acts.

However, bills to ratify the Convention Against Transnational Organized Crime and Terrorist Financing Convention have been passed by the parliament but not yet endorsed by higher legislative authorities.

The two remaining bills failed to win the approval of Guardians Council of Constitution, the highest legislative body in Iran, and was sent to the Expediency Council of Iran for final decision.