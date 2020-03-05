Indonesian maid jailed for funding IS-linked group in Singapore

Singapore: An Indonesian maid was jailed for two years in Singapore Thursday for giving money to an Islamic State-linked terror outfit blamed for a string of attacks in her home country.

The affluent city-state is home to over 250,000 maids from neighbouring Indonesia, and has seen a string of cases where foreign domestic helpers have allegedly been

radicalised.

Anindia Afiyantari donated SG dollar 130 (USD 94) last year to charities used as fronts by Indonesia-based Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), described by prosecutors as among "the most dangerous terrorist organisations" in Southeast

Asia.

It has been blamed for attacks, including the stabbing of President Joko Widodo's chief security minister Wiranto and deadly suicide bombings at several churches.

"The accused's actions of plotting to finance terrorist acts... strike at the very heart of Singapore's harmony," prosecutors said, according to court documents.

The 33-year-old -- who earned Sg 600 a month -- was introduced to radical religious teachings by other Indonesian domestic helpers in

Singapore.