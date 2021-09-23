Indispensable to reform UNSC, make it more legitimate: G4 nations

New York: The G4 nations of India, Brazil, Germany and Japan have reaffirmed that it is indispensable to reform the Security Council through an expansion in permanent and non-permanent seats to enable the UN organ to better deal with the ever-complex and evolving challenges to the maintenance of international peace and security.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Minister of Brazil Carlos Alberto Franco Franca, Federal Foreign Minister of Germany Heiko Maas and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Motegi Toshimitsu met during the 76th session of the UN General Assembly here on Wednesday. They underlined the urgency of reforming the Security Council in order to make it more legitimate, effective and representative by reflecting the reality of the contemporary world, including developing countries and major contributors, the G4 Ministerial Joint Press Statement said.

The G4 Ministers reaffirmed that it is indispensable to reform the Security Council through an expansion of both categories, permanent and non-permanent seats, to enable the Security Council to better deal with the ever-complex and evolving challenges to the maintenance of international peace and security, and thereby to carry out its duties more effectively, the statement said. The G4 Ministers reiterated their support for each other's candidatures as aspiring new permanent members in a reformed Security Council, it added.

The G4 Ministers expressed their strong determination to work towards launching text-based negotiations without further delay in the Inter-Governmental Negotiations (IGN), on the basis of a single document, with a view to its adoption in the General Assembly.