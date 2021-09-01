India's month-long Presidency of powerful UNSC ends

United Nations: India's month-long Presidency of the powerful UN Security Council has ended with substantive outcomes on key global issues including a strong resolution on the situation in Afghanistan that reflected India's views and concerns, and demanded that the Afghan territory not be used to threaten any country or shelter terrorists.

India, currently serving a two-year term as a non-permanent member of the 15-nation Security Council, assumed the rotating Presidency of the UN body for the month of August.

The Presidency ended with the first resolution being adopted by the Council on the situation in Afghanistan following the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban on the penultimate day of India's Presidency of the Security Council for the month of August.

As we wind down our Presidency of UN #SecurityCouncil, we thank all colleagues in #UNSC for their tremendous support to make our Presidency a success with many substantive outcomes," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti tweeted

on Tuesday.