Indian student stabbed in Canada; 'deeply shocked', says S Jaishankar

Toronto/New Delhi: A 23-year-old Indian student was stabbed near her university in Canada on Thursday, and is in a critical condition in the hospital, according to local media reports.

The incident was highlighted by a Twitter user Ronald, who reached out to foreign minister S Jaishankar, and asking him for help. He identified the woman as her niece Rachel Albert.

"@DrSJaishankar Good morning, my nice Rachel (Tamilian) who have gone to Canada for studies was stabbed and hospitalised ... Please do help her. Here is the news on the incident by local channel. Her parents are here at TN Coonoor. 9626262736(Albert)," Ronald said in his tweet posted early on Friday morning IST.

The foreign minister responded, expressing shock and saying he has asked officials to help with her family's visa and also gave a mobile number for contacting the officials.

"Deeply shocked to learn of the serious attack on Rachel Albert, an Indian student in Toronto, Canada. Am asking MEA officials to help with her family's visa. Family members may immediately contact us on +91 9873983884," Jaishankar said in his tweet. According to reports in the Canadian media, the woman was walking along a pathway near her university late on Wednesday night when a man attacked her, knocked her to the ground and dragged her a short

distance.