Indian-origin techie & travel blogger among two foreigners killed in Mexico

Los Angeles: A 29-year-old California-based Indian-origin woman techie, who travelled to Mexico to celebrate her birthday, was one of the two foreign tourists killed in a shootout between two drug gangs in the Caribbean coast resort of Tulum, according to media reports.

Anjali Ryot was killed along with another German tourist on Wednesday night in the crossfire, Californianewstimes.com news portal reported.

Ryot and her husband Utkarsh Shrivastava had gone to Mexico to celebrate her 30th birthday on October 22 from their current home at San Jose city in California, her father, K D Ryot, told PTI from his home in Himachal Pradesh.

Shrivastava informed her younger brother Ashish, who currently lives in Chicago, that she was shot dead in the Caribbean coast resort of Tulum soon after they had taken ice cream from a stall following their dinner, he added. Ashish informed the family in India about the tragedy on October 21. Ryot's Instagram account listed her as a travel blogger from Himachal Pradesh, living in San Jose, California.