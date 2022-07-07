Indian-origin Suella Braverman early contender for UK PM race
London: Even before Boris Johnson stepped out of 10 Downing Street on Thursday to deliver his resignation speech as Conservative Party leader and triggering a leadership race for a new British prime minister, at least one Indian-origin candidate is already lined up to compete for the best job in the world.
Goan-origin Suella Braverman, currently the Attorney General in the UK Cabinet, is among the early Tory members of Parliament to formally declare her leadership bid, with other Indian-origin colleagues such as recently resigned Cabinet minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Priti Patel also seen as possible contenders for the top job.
The 42-year-old barrister and the government's senior-most legal official is likely to command some support within the pro-Brexit wing of her party.
"I am putting myself forward because I believe that the 2019 manifesto is fit for purpose, presents a bold and inspiring vision for our country and I want to deliver on the promises contained in that manifesto. I want to embed the opportunities of Brexit and tidy up the outstanding issues and cut taxes, said Braverman.
Das asks states to find out effective ways to address debt issues7 July 2022 6:39 PM GMT
PNB to give personal loan through digital channels7 July 2022 6:39 PM GMT
Russia's war in Ukraine to overshadow G-20 talks in Bali7 July 2022 4:53 PM GMT
EU Parl condemns US abortion ruling7 July 2022 4:52 PM GMT
Indian-origin Suella Braverman early contender for UK PM race7 July 2022 4:51 PM GMT