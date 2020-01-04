Indian-origin British MP launches bid for Labour Party leadership

London: Indian-origin British MP Lisa Nandy has formally launched her bid to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader, urging the party members to "change course" to avoid becoming "irrelevant" in the wake of the party's worst defeat in over 70 years in the last month's general election.



In articles written in the Guardian and the Wigan Post, the 40-year-old MP said said she wanted to "bring Labour home" to voters that have abandoned the party in its traditional strongholds.

Nandy has become the fourth Labour hopeful to throw her hat in the ring after Clive Lewis, Jess Phillips and Emily Thornberry.

The Member of Parliament for Wigan said she believed the party had to change to regain the trust of voters after suffering the huge loss.

Nandy, who served as the shadow Energy Secretary from 2015 to 2016, said she was "heartbroken" to see so many working class constituencies had chosen the Conservatives over Labour at the last general election.

In a stark warning to party members, Nandy, who has championed the needs of Britain's towns, said "unless we change course, we will become irrelevant". She said the drubbing at the hands of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, including losing swathes of seats in the northern heartlands, was a "long time coming."

Nandy argued that the next leader should come from those areas which feel neglected and are turning away from the party, with a deep understanding of the problems of the regions face.