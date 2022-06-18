Indian-origin architect named Commissioner of Historic England

London: Indian-origin architect and design advocate Nairita Chakraborty has been appointed to the prestigious role of Commissioner

of Historic England, the public body championing the country's historic environment and heritage.

Chakraborty, who grew up in Delhi and studied at the School of Planning and Architecture before moving to the UK, has over 16 years of experience in heritage, townscape and design. She is already a member of Historic England's Advisory Committee and will start her new role as Commissioner from July 1 for a term of four years until June 2026.

I am really looking forward to working with my colleagues who have inspired and mentored me throughout my career, said Chakraborty.

We are living in times of extreme challenges as well as opportunities and I am hoping to promote the role of heritage as an important resource, one that enhances our cultural identity as well and contributes to a carbon neutral society, she said.

The design advocate has experience in ensuring sustained use of historic buildings whilst delivering large scale regeneration, housing and infrastructure projects.

She has produced significant work on the adaptation and conversion of large and complex listed buildings, as well as

town centre, public realm, and conservation area schemes.

Some of her iconic projects in London include Alexandra Palace, Tottenham High Road, Holborn Town Hall as well as work on the Historic Dockyards of Middlesbrough.