India, US call on Taliban to adhere to commitments

Washington: India and the US have called on the Taliban to adhere to its commitments and respect the human rights of all Afghans, including women, children and

minority groups, and asked the new rulers in Kabul to make sure that the war-torn country's territory is never again used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists.

In a US-India Joint Leaders' Statement issued after the first in-person bilateral meeting between US President Joe Biden and PM Narendra Modi at the White House, the two leaders underscored the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan.

The two leaders resolved that the Taliban must abide by UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021) which demands that Afghan territory must never again be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan or finance terrorist attacks, and underscored the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan, according to the joint statement.

The UNSC resolution 2593 on Afghanistan, adopted under India's Presidency of the 15-nation Council in August, had demanded that Afghan territory not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan or to finance terrorist acts, and reiterated the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan, including those individuals and entities designated pursuant to resolution 1267 (1999), and noted the Taliban's relevant commitments.