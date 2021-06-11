India hands over medical equipment to Nepal

Kathmandu: India on Friday handed over medical equipment, including ventilators and ambulances, worth over Rs 18 crore to the Nepali Army as a gesture of solidarity and close cooperation with the Himalayan nation in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador of India to Nepal, handed over medical supplies from the Indian Army to Nepal Army chief Gen Purna Chandra Thapa during a ceremony at the Nepali Army Headquarters in Tundikhel.

"Fighting COVID-19 Together. As a gesture of solidarity & close cooperation, medical equipment including ventilators & ambulances was handed over today by Ambassador Kwatra to General Purna Chandra Thapa, Chief of the Nepali Army," the Indian Embassy in Nepal tweeted.

"The medical supplies were provided by the Indian Army," the Nepal Army spokesperson said in a tweet.