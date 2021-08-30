India concerned by escalation in Gaza Strip

United Nations: Voicing concern over the recent escalation in the Gaza Strip, India on Monday called on all parties to the conflict to refrain from acts that could exacerbate tensions and worsen the security situation in the region.

Speaking at the UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East Peace Process, including the Palestine Question, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla also expressed hope for early commencement of high-level negotiations between Israel and Palestine that "provide the best opportunity" to resolve all final status issues and achieve a two-State solution.

"We are concerned by the recent escalation in the Gaza Strip, which once again underscores the fragility of the ceasefire and the urgent need for addressing the underlying causes that have triggered the escalation," said Shringla, who chaired the UNSC meeting as President of the Security Council for the month of August.

Addressing the Council in his national capacity, Shringla said that India calls on "all parties to the conflict to respect the ceasefire and refrain from acts that could exacerbate tensions and worsen the security situation. We recognise the efforts made by the UN and regional countries to prevent the hostilities from escalating into another military

conflict."

Shringla stressed that "high-level interaction" between Israel and Palestine contributes to a better environment for the resumption of direct peace negotiations.

"We hope to see early commencement of these negotiations between the two sides, as they provide the best opportunity to resolve all final status issues and achieve a two-State solution," he said.