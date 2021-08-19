India at UNSC: World must never host sanctuaries for terrorists

United Nations: Terror groups like the LeT and JeM continue to operate with both impunity and encouragement, India told the UN Security Council, asserting that the international community must never host sanctuaries for terrorists as it recalled the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, Pathankot air base and Pulwama attacks carried out by Pakistan-based terrorists.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, chairing a high-level United Nations Security Council briefing on Threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts' held under India's current presidency of the UNSC, said the heightened activities of the proscribed Haqqani Network justifies this growing anxiety.

In our own immediate neighbourhood, ISIL-Khorasan (ISIL-K) has become more energetic and is constantly seeking to expand its footprint. Events unfolding in Afghanistan have naturally enhanced global concerns about their implications for both regional and international security, he said.

Whether it is in Afghanistan or against India, groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) continue to operate with both impunity and encouragement, Jaishankar said. It is therefore vital that the Security Council does not take a selective, tactical or complacent view of the problems we face, the External Affairs Minister said. We must never countenance sanctuaries for terrorists or overlook their raising of resources, he said. Speaking in his national capacity, Jaishankar has slammed Pakistan where proscribed UN terrorists and terror groups enjoy safe havens and state support.