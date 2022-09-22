India and other IBSA countries call for immediate cessation

New York: India, Brazil and South Africa have jointly voiced serious concern at the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, reiterating their call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and pursuing the path of diplomacy.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation

in Ukraine.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday hosted the 10th India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) Trilateral Ministerial Commission Meeting along with Brazil's Minister of Foreign Affairs Carlos Alberto Franco Fran a and Dr Joe Phaahla, Minister of Health of the Republic of South Africa on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session here.

"The ministers expressed serious concern at the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. They reiterated their call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the need to pursue the path of diplomacy and

dialogue."

"They emphasised that the current global order is anchored on international law, the UN Charter, sovereignty and territorial integrity of states," according to a joint statement issued after the 10th IBSA Trilateral Ministerial Commission

Meeting.

The IBSA (India, Brazil, South Africa) has emerged as a key tripartite grouping for the promotion of cooperation in a range of areas.