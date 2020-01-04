In 1st major change after protests, China removes top official in Hong Kong

Beijing: China replaced its top official in Hong Kong on Saturday, days after President Xi Jinping expressed concern over the continued pro-democracy protests posing a major challenge to the ruling Communist party.



Wang Zhimin, the director of its liaison office in Hong Kong who coordinates between the local government of the former British colony and the central government in Beijing, has been replaced, official media here reported.

Wang was replaced by Luo Huining, the former party boss of Shaanxi province, in the first major reshuffle of the office since the city became embroiled in anti-government protests seven months ago.

Though Hong Kong is governed by beleaguered pro-Beijing Chief Executive, Carrie Lam, who so far failed to quell the protests which grew in intensity, much of responsibility over policy and planning has been coordinated by Wang.

China's liaison office in Hong Kong, which is the symbol of Beijing's authority, has also become a centre of pro-democracy protests where the protesters have burnt the Chinese flag.

Luo's appointment came as a surprise as he was named a week ago the deputy director of the financial and economic affairs committee of the National People's Congress, China's legislature, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

The announcement came after Xi in his New Year's address expressed concern over the situation in Hong Kong where the locals carried out pro-democracy protests.

The disquieting situation in Hong Kong, which continues to witness mass protests, especially by youth that often turned violent figured high in Xi's customary New Year's eve address over the national television on December 31.

"The situation in Hong Kong has been everybody's concern over the past few months," said Xi, who is regarded as the most powerful Chinese leader after Mao Zedong. pti