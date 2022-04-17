Imran Khan claims Sharif-led govt trying to push him 'out of the game'

Karachi: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has claimed that the current "imported government" led by Shehbaz Sharif was trying to push him "out of the game" and called his ouster a "fixed" match to make Pakistanis slaves to foreign powers.

Addressing a huge rally here on Saturday night, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman sought to know from the people whether his government was a victim of conspiracy or interference .

The 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician said that the purpose of his visit to Karachi was not in the interests of his political party but it was for the sake of Pakistan and the future of its children.

Talking about the foreign funding case against the PTI, Khan said that the case has been filed to kick him "out of the game" (political arena).

I want to tell the nation that I've never been against any country. I'm not anti-India, anti-Europe or anti-US. I'm with the humanity of the world. I'm not against any nation. I want friendship with everyone but slavery with no one, Khan said.

"I say foreign funding and his (Shehbaz Sharif's) corruption case should be heard together," said Khan as he alleged that "false cases" would be made against him and his former Cabinet by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The foreign funding case has been pending since November 14, 2014, and it was filed by PTI founding member Akbar S Babar who had alleged that there are some financial irregularities in the party's funding from Pakistan and abroad.

"If you push us against the wall, then you will be harmed, not the country. We have to remain peaceful," Khan told his followers, adding that he will never approve the "imported government".

He claimed that the conspiracy was in the works for the past three to four months as turncoats, who quit his party, as well as some journalists began having meetings in the US embassy. "My Pakistanis, I want friendship with everyone but I cannot allow our country to become a slave to anyone," he maintained, adding that before coming to Karachi, people were telling him that his life is under "threat" as "mafias" are after him.

"[Nonetheless, I decided to come here] as my life is not as important as your freedom. This conspiracy is to make you slaves to foreign powers. One Mir Jaffer has been imposed on us via a conspiracy," he said while referring to Sharif.

Syed Mir Jafar Ali Khan Bahadur was a military general who became the first dependent Nawab of Bengal of the British East India Company.

Jafar served as the commander of the Bengali army under Siraj ud-Daulah, the Nawab of Bengal, but betrayed him during the Battle of Plassey and succeeded Daulah after the British victory in 1757.

Explaining the alleged conspiracy against him that led to his ouster from the government, Khan told the people that he learned three to four months ago that US officials had started meeting the leaders of the then Opposition along with PTI's dissident MPs and journalists at the American embassy.

A journalist told me that 'a lot of money is being spent

on us'.