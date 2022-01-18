Identities of 2 Indians killed in drone attack in UAE established

Dubai: The identities of the two Indian nationals killed in Monday's suspected Houthi drone attacks near the Abu Dhabi airport that sparked multiple explosions in the United Arab Emirates' capital have been established, the Indian Embassy said on Tuesday.

The mission also said that two Indians were among six injured in the attacks. The two were discharged on Monday night after medical treatment.

On Monday, two Indians and a Pakistani national, all staff of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), were killed and six others injured in the attack claimed by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The explosions were caused by "small flying objects", possibly drones, that hit three petroleum tankers in Abu Dhabi.

The embassy in Abu Dhabi said on Tuesday that the identities of the two deceased Indian nationals have been established.

@IndembAbuDhabi officials are in touch with their family members. The Mission is working closely with UAE authorities, including ADNOC, for early repatriation of mortal remains, it tweeted.

However, the embassy has not revealed their identities.

"Of the 6 injured, 2 are Indian nationals. After receiving the medical treatment they were discharged yesterday night. We thank the UAE Government @MoFAICUAE & @AdnocGroup for their support," the embassy tweeted.

Speaking to The National newspaper on Monday, India's Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, said the Indian government would provide whatever assistance is possible to the families of the two deceased Indian citizens. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on Monday tweeted," At approximately 10:00 AM this morning, an incident occurred at our Mussafah Fuel Depot in Abu Dhabi which resulted in the outbreak of a fire. ADNOC is deeply saddened to confirm that three colleagues have died."

"At this time, the entire ADNOC family extends its deepest sympathy to the family and friends of our colleagues who died this morning," the company tweeted.

A further six colleagues were injured and received immediate specialist medical care. Professional support teams are supporting the families of all those who have been impacted, the company said.

Meanwhile, messages of condemnation and solidarity have poured in from various quarters, a day after the

drone attack.