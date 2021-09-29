Hypersonic missile made first test flight: N Korea

Seoul: North Korea said Wednesday it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear

weapons.

The missile test early Tuesday was North Korea's third round of launches this month and took place shortly before North Korea's UN envoy accused the United States of hostility and

demanded the Biden administration permanently end joint military exercises with South Korea and the deployment of strategic assets in

the region.